Redwood County Leadership Training

cvanloh@ncppub.com

Tuesday, October 8, Walnut Grove was the site for Redwood County Lead, Inspire, Network, Create(LINC) training session. The program is a Minnesota Extension cohort. Training sessions took place at the Community Center until noon, then participants met at Walnut Grove’s Bar & Grill for lunch and networking (a skill developed during the training). From there, everyone visited 3 Walnut Grove cites that provided them opportunities to expand their knowledge of the host community.

Please see this weeks’ edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the rest of the story.