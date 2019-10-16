Staples Oil makes proposal for expansion of ExpressWay ﻿C-Store





WESTBROOK — Staples Oil Co., Director of Development Dereck Zimmerman gave the city council a proposal for a future expansion of the current ExpressWay C-Store, on the corner of First Avenue and Highway 30.

While he noted the expansion project is in the early stages of planning, it would involve purchasing approximately two acres of city land to the west of the present facility. Zimmerman also says the company is prepared to pay $5,000 per acre for the land, and they would also take fill near the retention pond to use for fill. This would increase the size of the pond that probably would help with flooding during rain events.

Westbrook — This aerial photo shows where the proposed expansion of the ExpressWay C-Store will be located. (Photo/Tom Merchant)