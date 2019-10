Wednesday, October 3, Meadowland Farmers Coop dumped the first load of grain (corn) at their new Westbrook Grain Facility. Dale Mischke, Westbrook area farmer and Meadowland Board Member, was the first customer. The facility has a 1,000-bu. pit and it can elevate grain at 15,000 bu. per hour. With a total bin capacity of over 1.2 million bushels it is built to serve the Westbrook area for years to come. Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the rest of the story.