﻿Nancy Kalb

76

Hartford, South Dakota

Nancy A. Kalb, 76, of Hartford, South Dakota, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Memorial service was Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Sunnycrest United Methodist Church, Sioux Falls, with interment in Hartford Cemetery.

Nancy Moser was born Oct. 8, 1943, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, to Levi and Edna (Hanson) Moser. She attended elementary school in Lester, Iowa, and graduated from West Lyon High School in Inwood in 1962.

On Nov. 27, 1966, she married Richard Kalb. The couple lived in the Lester area until 1981 when they moved the family to Sioux Falls. In 1991, they moved to the Kalb family homestead of Hartford, South Dakota. Before she married, she worked at McKennan Hospital as a nurse’s aide. After marriage, she was a stay-at-home mom, helping her husband run Kalb Trucking. After moving to Sioux Falls, she worked at Sioux Falls Christian High School as a cook. In 2001, she began working at Premier Bank Card until her retirement in 2009.

Survivors include her husband; her son, Scott (Kristie) Kalb; her daughter, Jennifer (Mark) Swanson; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brother, Roger (Nel) Moser; her sisters, Merry (Jerry) Baatz and Barb Magnuson; sister-in-law, Wilma Moser; brothers-in-law, George (Lorraine) Kalb and Wilbur Kalb; and several nieces and nephews.

Shewas preceded in death by two infant sons, Matthew and Troy; her parents; her father and mother-in-law, George and Cora Kalb; sister, Evelyn Grotewold; brothers, Lawrence Moser and Ronnie Moser; brothers-in-law, Bob Grotewold, Bert Magnuson and Bill Kalb; and sisters-in-law, Grace Moser, Doris Kalb and Ilse Kalb.