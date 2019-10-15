



75

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

LeMar Van Heuveln, 75, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

A celebration of life was Sunday, October 6, at Prairie View Event Hall, Tea, South Dakota.

LeMar Doyle Bonnema Van Heuveln was born Nov. 5, 1943, near Raymond, Minnesota, to Bertis and Willemina (Bonnema) Van Heuveln. He graduated from Central Minnesota Christian School, Prinsburg, Minnesota. He worked for Prinsburg Seeding and Sodding Co., and DH Blattner & Sons Road Construction.

In 1961, he married Norma Zylstra. He studied electronics/communications at Brown Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota, graduating in 1962. He worked as an electronics technician, TV station transmitter supervisor and electronics instructor before starting Vantek Communications Inc. The family lived in Harrisburg, South Dakota, before moving to Larchwood in 1998. He retired from Vantek in 2010 and moved to Sioux Falls in 2016.

Survivors include his wife; four children, Dawn (Russ), Brett (Terri), Chris (Darcy) and Bart(Jessica), and 11grandchildren.