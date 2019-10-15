Hilda Hilgenberg





93

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

﻿Helen Hilgenberg, 93, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota.

Funeral mass was Thursday, Oct. 10, at St. Michael Parish, Sioux Falls, with interment in St. Martin Catholic Cemetery, Emery, South Dakota.

Helen Evelyn Bauer was born Oct. 27, 1925, near Inwood, Iowa, daughter of Carl and Lula (Johnson) Bauer. She attended country school near Inwood until she was 10 years old when the family moved to a farm near Farmer, South Dakota, then to Spencer, South Dakota. She attended high school in Alexandria, South Dakota, graduating in 1943. She passed a civil service exam and became employed by Farmers Home Administration for seven years.

On April 3, 1951, she married Cletus Determan and they made their home near Emery. She later accepted a position with the local newspaper, the Emery Enterprise, working there several years. Her husband passed away Jan. 14, 1983. She moved to Mitchell, South Dakota, where she was employed at Shopko.

On July 19, 1991, married Paul Hilgenberg. She later moved to Sunnycrest Village in Sioux Falls.

Survivors include her children, Carol (Thomas) Schulte of Sioux Falls, Jerry Determan of San Diego, California, Nancy (Bill) Winans of Sioux Falls, Marilyn (Terry) Kewley of Hartford, South Dakota, and Don Determan of Sioux Falls; Paul’s children, Paula (David) Larson of Artesian, South Dakota, Darla (Jack) Schooler of Wickenburg, Arizona, Dan (Karen) Hilgenberg of Milbank, South Dakota, Jim (Karen) Hilgenberg of Hemet, California, and Lisa Holleran of Phoenix, Arizona; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several siblings, Dorothy Wagner of Spencer, South Dakota, Shirley (Cletus) Heumiller of Salem, South Dakota, Karen Hansen of Mitchell, Virginia (Arnold) Eldeen of Spencer, Minnesota, Carla (Barry) Eldeen of Burunsville, Minnesota, Alvin (Darla) Bauer, Norfolk, Nebraska, and James (Mary) Bauer, Salem, South Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; daughter, Sharon Determan, and siblings, Delbert (Vera), Glenn (Selma), Dean (Sharon), Rolland (Audrey), Donna, Kathy and Junior.