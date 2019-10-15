Larry Childress





83

Humboldt, Iowa

Larry E. Childress, 83, of Humboldt, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Humboldt Care Center South in Humboldt.

Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Humboldt, with interment in the church cemetery.

Larry was born May 20, 1936, in Lyon County, Iowa, the son of J.C. and Mildred (Cohrt) Childress. He served in the U.S. Army.

On April 18, 1959, he married Eleanor Roemen in Rock Rapids. The couple made their home in Humboldt and he worked in sales in the seed corn industry. He volunteered with the local food pantry and Meals on Wheels.

Survivors include his wife, Eleanor; six children, Pamela (Tom) Tecklenburg, Dale Childress, Lynn (Matt) Raveling, Patrick (Tricia) Childress, Julie (Jeff) Olson and Paul (Dyan) Childress; 19 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his sister, Lois (Ladean) Klein; his brother, Steven Childress; and brothers and sisters-in law Elaine Childress, Marvin and Mary Roemen, Roger and Bernadine Schlotfeldt, Bill VerMulm and Roger and Carol Roemen; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George; sister-in-law, Evelyn VerMulm, and brother-in-law,﻿ Ronald Roemen.