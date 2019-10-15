



﻿FFA members look ahead to busy month

On Monday, Oct. 7, members of the West Lyon FFA had their monthly meeting. For old business, Adam Knoblock talked about the successes of Farm Safety Day. Miss Kill announced fruit sales have started and they will end Oct. 28. Mr. Winquist talked about National Convention. West Lyon will be sending 16 students. Lydia Lee talked about how the officers will be meeting with members to discuss future FFA events. Miss Kill reminded seniors to look at google classroom for scholarship opportunities. Finally, Megan Van Wyhe named Jesse Wulf as FFA Member of the Month for all his hard work in FFA.

Upcoming dates are Greenhand fire-up Oct. 15, FFA Soup Supper Oct. 26, fruit orders due Oct. 28, fruit sales delivery Dec. 4, fruit sale money due Dec. 11. Reminder for FFA members that the November meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. in Miss Kill’s room.