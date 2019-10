jhommes@ncppub.com

To celebrate breast cancer awareness month, West Lyon hosted its annual “pink out” night during a volleyball match against Central Lyon Tuesday evening, Oct. 8. Both volleyball teams wore pink to support survivors of breast cancer, and fans were encouraged to wear pink as well.

Prior to the game, survivors of breast cancer and other types of cancer were invited to come down to the gym floor and take a group picture with the players and coaches of both teams.