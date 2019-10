sarahm@ncppub.com

Main Street in Inwood will soon have a new establishment for food and fun. Ross and Kassidy Van Ginkel are opening up Gink’s Garage in the former Honrath Law Office. “There was just something about the building that Ross couldn’t let go,” said Kassidy. “He couldn’t let that cool building just sit empty.” The couple decided that a bar and grill would be the best fit for the structure.

