



jjensen@ncppub.com

Administrators, leaders and staff at West Lyon school took a slight role reversal Thursday, Oct. 10 and hosted a show-and-tell session for Dr. Ryan Wise, director of the Iowa Department of Education. Wise toured several northwest Iowa schools to get a closer look at a number of things happening surrounding education. At West Lyon, superintendent Shawn Kreman along with school board directors, Scott Lee and Derek Knobloch, led a tour of the facilities. Elementary principal, Tim Snyder, also joined in several conversations.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.