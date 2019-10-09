



93

Tracy, MN

Ernest August Maas, age 93, of Tracy, formerly of Walnut Grove, passed away with his loving wife by his side October 1, 2019 at Prairieview Healthcare Center in Tracy. Memorial Service was Friday, October 4 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Interment was in the Johnsonville Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Ernest August Maas was born on January 30, 1926 at his farm home in Johnsonville Township, Walnut Grove, to August and Clara (Engelmeier) Maas. Ernest was baptized on March 14, 1926 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Johnsonville Township. He was confirmed on June 29, 1941 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Ernest attended country school and then later attended school in Walnut Grove. He was united in marriage to Eldora Loeck on March 10, 1951 in Marshall. They made their home on the home farm north of Walnut Grove. Ernest farmed for most of his life. He also did custom corn shelling and combining. Ernest retired from farming in 1991. Ernest enjoyed attending Minneapolis Moline Conventions and several area threshing shows, swimming with his Johnsonville friends and traveling. He especially enjoyed collecting and restoring antique tractors, which he also enjoyed displaying and driving at threshing shows and other parades. Ernest was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Johnsonville Township, until the church closed in 2012. He then became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Ernest was a church council member, usher, and later the custodian.

Ernest is survived by his wife of 68 years Eldora; children Larry (Patti) Maas, Michael (Karen Kubica) Maas, Karen (Mark) Nerdahl, and Marsha (Elliot) Yungdahl; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul Maas, sisters Ella Axtelle, Esther Gatzlaff and Myrtle Schleusner.