October 1, 2019

Funeral services for Monica Barbara Stoderl, 101, will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Columba Church in Iona, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Tuesday. Interment is at St. Columba Cemetery in Iona, MN. To send condolences visit:totzkefuneralhome.com

Monica Stoderl was born December 30, 1917 in Iona, Minnesota to Frank and Mary Ruth Kasper. She grew up in Iona and graduated from St. Columba High School in 1935. Monica worked at the Iona Telephone Company and later at the Iona Post office. On August 27, 1945 she and Orville “Bud” Stoderl were married at St. Columba Church. Following their marriage, they made their home in Iona. Monica worked at Stoderl Brothers Produce in Iona, and later at Mettling Hatchery in Slayton, MN. Bud passed away on September 22, 1982. Monica remained in her home In Iona until September 2019 when she moved to the Good Samaritan Society in Westbrook where she passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the age of 101. She was a lifelong member of St. Columba Church in Iona where she served as Sacristan, Communion Minister to the homebound and was active in the CCW and the quilting group. She also was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Monica enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and working in her flower gardens.

Survivors include her daughter, Carol Eisfeld and her husband, Randy of Westbrook, MN, three grandchildren, Ann and Bryan Basden, Mark Schreiner, Emily and John Stern, and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bud, daughter, Marilyn Schreiner and her husband, Lloyd, son, James Stoderl, two grandsons, John and Paul Schreiner, three brothers and four sisters.