Mary Jean Malmquist was born on February 18, 1929 in Sibley, Iowa to Harm and Alma Hackman Martens. She grew up near Rushmore, MN, and graduated from Worthington High School in 1947. On August 28, 1949 she and Homer Malmquist were married at the Presbyterian Parsonage in Rushmore. Following their marriage they made their home in Lake Wilson, MN until 1985 when they moved to Granite Falls, MN for one year. They then moved to Clara City for one year before settling in Balaton, MN. In 2013 they moved to Lakeview Senior Housing in Balaton. Homer passed away on April 17, 2016. In May 2019 Mary Jean moved to Appleton Area Health Services Care Center in Appleton, MN where she passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the age of 90. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Balaton where she enjoyed working with the quilting group. Mary Jean enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, cooking, camping, and fishing.

Survivors include her four children and their spouses, Kim and Kristie Malmquist of Nelson, MN, Kevin and Cindy Malmquist of Grand Rapid, MN, Kerry and Michelle Malmquist of Pequot Lakes, MN, and Alison and Calvin Gunnink of Odessa, MN, nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one brother, Daryl Martens of CA, and one sister-in-law, Shirley Martens of Rushmore, MN. She is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Amy Beth Malmquist, great-grandson, Kaden James Doeden and two brothers, Clifford Martens and his wife, Laura and Duane Martens

Funeral services were held on October 7, 2019, at the Totzke Funeral Home in Slayton. Interment is at Sunset Rest Cemetery in rural Rushmore, MN.