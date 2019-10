cvanloh@ncppub.com

“It seems like yesterday,” said Dorothy Kuehl. She was referring to the 11 years she and her husband Doug owned the Blue Eagle Carwash and Highway 30 self-storage units located across Highway 30 at the south end of 1st Avenue. On October 2, she and Doug signed papers transferring ownership of the business to WWG 2017 graduate Jack Jorgenson.

Find the full article in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.