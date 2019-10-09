Antique Appraisal





On Thursday, October 3, from 5:00 p.m. to about 7:45, Mark Moran, of Iola, Wisconsin, was at the Westbrook Community Center to appraise antiques and articles the public brought in. The nearly 3 hour program was interesting, educational and often brought chuckles from the crowd gathered with their treasures.

This program was supported through the Arts and Culture Heritage Funds and sponsored by the Plum Creek Library System of Southwest Minnesota.

