Installation of Inwood Kiwanis officers





Kiwanis Lt. Gov. Todd Zuidema was present at the weekly Inwood Kiwanis meeting Sept. 25 and thanked retiring officers and installed the following incoming Kiwanis officers (pictured above left to right): Becky Berentschot, retiring president; Dan Moen, retiring treasurer; Laurel Reinke, incoming treasurer; Barb Hassebroek, incoming president-elect; Marcene Travis, continuing as secretary; Peter Bahnson, incoming president; and Paul Kippley, incoming vice-president.

Find the full article in this week’s issue of West Lyon Herald.