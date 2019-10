lydia@ncppub.com

The West Lyon Wildcat Marching Band made history Saturday, Oct. 5, when it won first place in its class at the Sioux Falls Festival of Bands for the first time in school history. In addition to beating the other 30 bands in Class 2A with a score of 74.0, West Lyon scored among the top-10 bands at the entire competition and qualified to play again at the evening finals.

