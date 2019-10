Lieutenant governor visits Lester

Sarahm@ncppub.com

The village of Lester had a special visitor Friday, Oct. 4. Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg made a stop in Lester to tour Dutchland Frozen Food facilities, including a new addition. The public was invited to a community meal and given the opportunity to see the inside of the new production facility.

Find the full article in this week’s issue of West Lyon Herald.