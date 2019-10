jjensen@ncppub.com

Pam Hawf recognized for years of volunteer service to West Lyon

When then basketball coach Harley Schieffer asked Pam Hawf if she would be interested in helping with the basketball books 30 years ago, Hawf admits she didn’t know a thing about how to do it. On Monday, Sept. 30, Hawf was inducted into the West Lyon Hall of Fame for her dedication to that role and a number of other volunteer roles she fills.

