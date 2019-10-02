



Pacholl

90

Walnut Grove, MN

Merle Francis Pacholl, 90, of Walnut Grove, left this world to be with his wife in heaven on September 26, 2019. He passed away unexpectedly and peacefully surrounded by his children at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 3rd at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tracy. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 2nd at Walnut Grove Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7pm. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Walnut Grove. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Merle Francis Pacholl was born January 22, 1929 to Bernard and Caroline (Voss) Pacholl in Blooming Prairie, MN. He was baptized and confirmed into the Catholic faith, which he faithfully and devoutly practiced throughout his life. Merle was united in marriage to Teresa Moritz on October 3, 1951 at St. Columbia Catholic Church in Iona, MN. Together they were blessed with five children: Carolyn, Dale, Diane, Patricia, and Susan. Early in his adult life, Merle spent his time farming with his father near Slayton. In 1966 he re-located with his family to Walnut Grove to work for the Revere Milling Company. He also spent some time in the construction industry building bridges and apartments. After retiring, Merle was “The Handyman” around Walnut Grove. From doing maintenance at the St. Paul Catholic Church, to mowing multiple lawns, trimming trees, or hauling leaves, he was known for always lending a helping hand. Merle truly lived for the purpose of helping others and was a true gentleman. In fact, a few years ago, Merle humbly accepted the Bishop’s Medal of Honor for his selfless acts and sincere dedication to the church and others. Merle was also a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and in 2018 he proudly received the Knight of the Year Award. Merle enjoyed dancing with his wife, telling his jokes or “stories”, and tinkering in his garage on his car or lawnmower. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Merle’s commitment to faith, family and his community will be his true legacy. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Merle is survived by his children Carolyn (Harvey) Larson of Slayton, Dale (Deb) Pacholl of Walnut Grove, Diane (Stan) Fredrickson of Lakeville, Patricia (Rick) Slagel of Marshall, and Susan (Travis) Smith of Montevideo; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brother Gary (Patty) Pacholl; sisters Betty Jane (Richard) Hartje, Janet (Doug) Anderson, and Judy (Larry) Benson; brother-in-law Dale (Maxine) Moritz; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Teresa, and his parents.

Blessed be his memory.