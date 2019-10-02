



Funeral services were held on Friday, September 27, 2019, for Michael Charles Peschges, at IHM Catholic Church Currie, MN at 10:30 a.m. Msgr. R. Paul Heiting officiated. Honorary pallbearers were Jesse Bucholz, Joey Jacques, Aaron Morgan, Perne Struchen, Cole DeGreef and Travis Schwarz. Interment at Calvary Cemetery Currie, MN.

Michael Peschges, the son of Gerald “Jerry” and Colette Silvernale Peschges, was born on March 23, 1959 in Westbrook, MN. He grew up in Currie, MN and attended IHM Catholic School and Tracy Area High School. Mike entered the US Army in December of 1981 and served in Kansas, Germany and California before his honorable discharge in May of 1987. Mike then moved back to Currie and operated Ma Pa Loma and did over the road trucking and road construction. Mike was united in marriage to Marilyn Schmitt in her parents, Bob and Dolores’s living room on February 3, 2010 and resided with the love of his life on her grandmother’s farm until moving into Currie last fall. His many careers include working with his uncle Kenny and Vernon at Peschges Painting and most recently at the Iona Post Office, where he made many new friends. Mike passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Murray Medical Center in Slayton at the age of 60.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Peschges of Currie, MN; children, Amber (Luke) Sundahl of Tracy, MN and Michael (Amanda) Peschges of Minot, ND; 5 granddaughters; 2 step-grandsons and siblings, Renee (Doug) Rehnelt, Shannon (Don) Struchen, Ramona Lindberg, Brenda Johnson and Bruce Koster, brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and his 5 cats and 2 dogs. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Alice; Peschges grandparents, Perne and Bea Silvernale and Charles and Alecia Peschges.