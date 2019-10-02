



Janet Ann Cyr, age 76 of Tracy, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Tracy after several health complications. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 1 at Tracy Area Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Interment will be in the Tracy City Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Janet Ann Cyr was born February 5, 1943 to Frederick J. and Blanche Katherine (Addison) Johnson in Tracy, Minnesota. She was baptized on November 4, 1943 at English Lutheran Church parsonage in Walnut Grove and confirmed in 1958 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church south of Walnut Grove. Janet graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1962. On February 15, 1964 Janet married Robert “Bob” Cyr. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Lori. Janet enjoyed her jobs as a nurse’s aide at Christian Manor and Tracy Hospital. Later, she enjoyed cleaning for many businesses and homes as well as providing in-home care for the elderly. Janet was a member of the Church of Christ in Tracy and was active in various church groups. Over the years Janet enjoyed ceramics group, sewing, crafting and shopping. She loved being with friends and family.

Janet is survived by her husband Robert “Bob” Cyr of Tracy; daughter Lori (Jason) Becker of Marshall; grandchildren: Reed & Bristol Becker; brother John (Won) Johnson of Sierra Vesta, AZ; sister-in-law: Sandy Johnson of Warsaw; and brother-in-law Dennis (Dot) of Chandler, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother James F. Johnson.

The family would like to thank all of the care givers that helped Janet through her final journey with us.