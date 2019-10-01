District soil evaluation competition results





Four members of the West Lyon FFA chapter traveled to Dordt University in Sioux Center Wednesday, Sept. 25 to compete in the district soil evaluation contest. Soil judging consists of evaluating certain properties of a soil and translating these evaluations into recommendations for land use. The West Lyon soil judging team included Issac Knobloch, Ambria Knobloch, Grant Hoogendoorn and Jenna Leuthold. Each member evaluated four different dirt pits.

Find the full article in this week’s issue of the West Lyon Herald.