Candidate list for Nov. 5 combined election released

jjensen@ncppub.com

The Lyon County auditor’s office recently released the list of candidates and offices that will be on the Nov. 5 combined city and school board election ballot. Previously, city elections and school board elections were conducted separate of one another. Those elections will be combined for the Nov. 5 election, resulting in a number of ballot styles. Sample ballots will be published at in a future edition of the Lyon County Reporter.

Find the full article in this week’s issue of the West Lyon Herald.