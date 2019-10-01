Grand Falls hosts groundbreaking ceremony for expansion project





Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort broke ground on its $10 million expansion project Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 24. The project will see a hotel addition, expanded RV park, Sportsbook and new entertainment venue on the casino floor added to the resort. The renovation and expansion will include the addition of 66 hotel rooms with an elevated corridor overlooking the outdoor pool and pool deck, as well as additional RV campsites, the conversion of the show lounge into a Sportsbook area, and the expansion of the center bar into the Center Stage, a musical entertainment destination featuring local and regional musical artists.

