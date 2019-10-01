Inwood GEMS hosts food drive





lydia@ncppub.com

Members of the Inwood GEMS (Girls Everywhere Meeting the Savior) club kicked off their activities for the school year Wednesday, Sept. 25. Thirteen girls along with their leaders went door-to-door throughout Inwood collecting food, cleaning supplies, toiletries and more for the Inwood Food Pantry. “Last year, our theme was ‘Be a Blessing’ and we wanted to carry it over to this year and, for our first night, do a community outreach,” explained Inwood GEMS coordinator Lindsey Folkerts.

