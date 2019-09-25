



Vera Mae Larson, age 102 of Westbrook, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Westbrook Good Samaritan. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, September 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Interment was in the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Vera Mae (Nelsen) Larson was born April 28, 1917 to Ned and Anna (Busk) Nelsen in Des Moines River Township, Murray County, Minnesota. She was the seventh child of twelve and she attended a country school near Dovray. Vera worked at Stevens Café in Westbrook. On November 14, 1939, Vera married Reuben M. Larson and to this union four children were born. The couple moved to the farm, where Vera worked with Reuben for many years. Vera later moved to Peterson Estates for several years before entering Westbrook Good Samaritan on February 19, 2008. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran church, was active in ladies aid and taught Sunday school. Vera enjoyed wintering in Arizona for 25 years, playing shuffle board and cards, and fishing. She filled her time with baking, knitting and sewing and tending to her gardens. Vera loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Vera is survived by her children: Gene (Ramona) Larson, Connie (Donald) Meier both of Westbrook, and Steve (Mary) Larson of Mankato; son-in-law Wallace Lewis of Sparta, WI; nine grandchildren: Tracy (John) Harrell, Ruth Larson, Reid (Cady) Meier, Laura (Steven) Deslauriers, Todd Meier, Scott (Tabatha) Lewis, Charlotte (Mike) Peters, Anne (Brian) Hallgren, and Sara (Kent Roper) Larson; ten great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; siblings: Ardys Dennis of Mount Pleasant, TX and Jim Nelsen of Roseville; sister-in-law Gladys Nelsen of Texas; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Reuben, daughter Ellen Lewis, and siblings: Amy Benson, Ethel Cohrs, Leslie Nelsen, Irene Sturges, Vivian Schauer, Lloyd Nelsen, Donald Nelsen, Nina Franz and Betty Ann Nelsen.