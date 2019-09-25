What is that “doohickey” worth?





kbrandt@ncppub.com

Do you have old “doohickeys“, “thing-a-ma-jigs” or “whatcha-ma-callits” in your attic or basement? Have you ever wondered if they were worth anything? You can find out on Thursday evening, October 3, at 5:00 p.m. at the Westbrook Senior Center, when Mark Moran returns to Westbrook with his antique appraisal program.

Mark has been interested in antiques since 1973 when he first walked into an antique shop. In the 1980’s he became a part-time dealer and in the 1990’s began writing antique reference books. At this time, he has written 27 books. Before getting into antiques, Mark had spent 30 years at newspapers in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The years in the newspaper prepared him well for researching and writing about antiques.

