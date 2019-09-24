Strange animal tales at story time





During story time at the Larchwood Library Sept. 17, kids heard a story about a dog that couldn’t bark but instead made all kinds of other animal noises. Finally, his mother took him to the vet. The vet pulled all the animals out of him and finally he could bark like a dog. Another book told the story of a dinosaur who liked to eat people then wondered why she didn’t have any friends. Her teacher made her spit out her classmates so she finally made some friends. She also wanted to eat the class goldfish until the fish bit her! She didn’t like being eaten at all.

(Photos and information submitted by Kathy Sorlie, Larchwood Public Library.)