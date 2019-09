On Saturday, Sept. 14, eight members of the West Lyon FFA chapter traveled to the Clay County Fair in Spencer for livestock judging competition. There were 51 teams competing in the event.

West Lyon’s Team 1 placed 20th. Team members include Carter Van Veldhuizen, Korey Knoblock, Kortlin Knoblock and Kendon Knoblock. Team 2 placed 11th and included Bryce Moss, Treyten Rath, Evan Mogler and Jude Moser.