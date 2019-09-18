Public open house on Westbrook highway construction

Cottonwood County is reconstructing First Avenue in Westbrook from Highway 30 on the south to County Rd 30 on the north. The project will include street construction, sidewalk and driveway reconstruction, storm sewer reconstruction, and new street lighting. The county would like feedback from local residents and business owners on access needs during construction and other issues that are important to them.

The open house will be held at the Westbrook Community Center on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can arrive anytime within this timeframe, and county staff members will be available to answer questions and receive your feedback. There will be a layout on display of the proposed work.

For further information, contact Nick Klisch, County Engineer at 5007-832-8811 or Nick.Klisch@co.cottonwood.mn.us