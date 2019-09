The Westbrook Kiwanis held their annual walkathon on Saturday, September 14. The group walked around the golf course, raising money for the local schools. Those walking were Gene and Jane Lindaman, Carol Quade, Jan Johnson, Joyce Vortherms, Marlowe Nelsen. Back row: Digger Pelps, Mary Ann Erickson, Steve Kjorness. Not pictured, Loy Woelber. (Photo/Submitted)