Canton, South Dakota

Barb Rozeboom, 40, of Canton, South Dakota, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 due to a motor vehicle accident.

Funeral services were Sept. 17 at First Reformed Church of Inwood.

Barbara Dougherty was born April 26, 1979, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Richard and Janice (Fuhs) Dougherty. She moved to Canton in 1983 and graduated from Canton High School in 1997.

On Aug. 8, 1998, she married Chad Rozeboom. She was a daycare provider in Canton nearly 20 years.

Survivors include her husband﻿; her children, Shaylee, Dawson, Danica, Tyler, Caiden and Cameron; her sisters, Chris (Tony) Pick of Vermillion, South Dakota, Michele (Michael) Morgan of Canton, Roxanne (Andy) Majka of Devon, Pennsylvania, and Teresa Stansbury of Beresford, South Dakota; her father- and mother-in-law, Gene (Mary) Rozeboom; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Kirk (Tabitha) Rozeboom, Emily (Tim) Mohning, Tim Rozeboom, Mark (Tricia) Rozeboom and Matt (Samantha) Rozeboom; and numerous extended relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Carrie.