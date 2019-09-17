



Donna Kruse, 74, of Pipestone, Minnesota, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Pipestone County Hospice House.

Services were Thursday, Sept. 12, at Faith Community Church, Pipestone

Donna Mae Lamfers was born Dec. 15, 1944, to Donald and Lena (Venenga) Lamfers in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She grew up in Ashton, Iowa, attended elementary school in Ashton and graduated from Sheldon High School in 1963.

On March 15, 1964, she married Robert Kruse. The couple lived on various farms in Iowa and Minnesota before settling near Edgerton, Minnesota. In 1984, the family moved in to Pipestone. She worked as a certified nursing assistant at Good Samaritan Communities of Pipestone, Pipestone County Medical Center, Mary Jane Brown Home in Luverne, Minnesota, and Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne. She retired in September 2000. Due to failing health, she was placed in Pipestone County Hospice House Sept. 6, 2019.

Survivors include her children, Becky (Keven) Faaborg of Ward, South Dakota, Linette (Jeff) Eischens of Pipestone, Shelly (John) Haack of Jasper, Minnesota, Robert Kruse of Pipestone and Debra VanSurksum of Pipestone; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Dan (Mary) Lamfers of Larchwood, Iowa, Dave (Sandy) Lamfers of Sibley, Iowa, and Don (Helaine) Lamfers of Corsica, South Dakota; many nieces, nephews and other friends and family.

﻿She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.