‘Keep the Change’ funds benefit Lester trails





Members of the Lester Visioning group accepted a $5,000 grant from Alliance Communications’ “Keep the Change” Fund. The funds will be used for construction of recreational trails in Lester. The first of five phases was recently completed. A 2,000-foot concrete trail that is 10 feet wide connects community buildings and Lester City Park.

The “Keep the Change” program collects voluntary contributions from participating Alliance Communications cooperative members by rounding monthly bill amounts to the next dollar. “Although this seems like ‘pocket change,’﻿ it has a big impact when thousands of Alliance Communications customers participate,” said Paul VanDeBerg, Alliance Communications business relations representative. Funding is given to applicants in their own communities. “All participants in the program can feel an enormous sense of goodwill by improving their community and helping their neighbors,” said VanDeBerg. Pictured above is VanDeBerg, left, presenting a check for $5,000 to members of the Lester Visioning Inc. group. (Photo and information submitted.)