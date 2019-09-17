September meeting at Alvord Gun Club





Members of the West Lyon FFA chapter conducted their monthly meeting Sept. 3 at the Alvord Gun Club. President Cade Metzger brought forth new business, reminding the economic committee to meet before the October meeting to discuss fruit sales. Adam Knoblock discussed plans for Farm Safety Day Sept. 25. Miss Kill reminded freshman members of the Greenhand Fire-Up event Oct. 15 at Northwestern College. Lucas Moser discussed the Cooperative Farmers Elevator tub promotion and encouraged every member to participate.

