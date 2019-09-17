More trail for Inwood residents





A portion of the second phase of the Inwood trail was poured Saturday, Sept. 14. The portion is one block long and was poured between the Inwood Community Center and ﻿Inwood Aquatic Center. The phase also includes connecting to a block on West Washington Street and then the park. “We are going from the community center and will head west to the park, through the park and connect to the existing trail,” said trail committee member Dan Moen. This phase is projected to be completed by early next spring or summer.

While the next phase of the trail project has not yet been decided, the trail has already brought much enjoyment to the residents and visitors of Inwood. “The completed portion of the trail has been well received and used by walkers, runners and cyclists,” said Moen. (Photo/Submitted)