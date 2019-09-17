Rocking the night away





sarahm@ncppub.com

The last several months have been filled with ups and downs, fears and joys for April Steen and her family. April has been through chemotherapy, surgery and radiation and is ready to kick cancer goodbye. To celebrate this journey and her return to health, Blood Run Bar will be hosting April’s Rock Show Saturday, Sept. 21. Five bands, including Mike James Music, More Than Enough, The Odd Life, Mandy Shay, and Lilac Jam, will provide music. Weather permitting, the event will be outdoors to celebrate this special occasion and special lady to so many people.

