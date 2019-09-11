



Champlin, MN

Douglas Darrell Metcalf age 67 of Champlin passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Anoka. Private family services will be held. Interment is in the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Douglas was born November 24, 1951 in Slayton, MN to Darrell & Elsie (Nimerfroh) Metcalf. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Doug attended elementary school in Windom, and graduated from Shakopee High School. Following his schooling, Doug served in the US Army from January 1971 until January 1977. After receiving his honorable discharge, Doug always worked in the Minneapolis area where he worked in shipping and receiving until his retirement. He also started his own small business creating neon signs. After his mother entered the nursing home, he called her every day. Doug enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with his cousins and friends. He also enjoyed watching football, especially Minnesota Vikings. He even attended the Super Bowl.

Douglas is survived by his mother Elsie Riddell. He is preceded in death by his father Darrell and brother James Metcalf.