Walnut Grove, MN

Brenda Marie Mentjes, age 75 of Walnut Grove, passed away September 1, 2019 at Sanford Tracy Medical Center. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Brenda Mentjes was born August 24, 1944 in Tracy to Elmer and Mabel (Madson) Eng. She was baptized and confirmed at English Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Brenda graduated Walnut Grove High School. She was united in marriage to Loren Mentjes on January 8, 1966 at English Lutheran Church. Brenda spent most of her life as a Registered Nurse and worked at the Tracy Hospital. Brenda was a part of the Tracy Hospital Board. She enjoyed watching politics, the Minnesota Vikings football and the Twins baseball on television. Brenda loved her dog “Buffy” and spending time at home. She especially enjoyed collecting antiques which included cooking utensils, crocks, pottery and dishes. In her retirement, she enjoyed working in the Antique store in Lamberton and selling her wares. Brenda was a good-natured person and will be dearly missed.

Brenda is survived by her husband of 53 years Loren; brothers-in-law Gary (Mary Ann) Mentjes of Alexandria and Conrad (Mary Lee) Mentjes of Austin, TX; sister-in-law Emily Mentjes Hagedon of Lamberton; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law Ulrich and Hulda Mentjes.