



76

Tracy, MN

Carol Diane Hohler, age 76 of Tracy, went to be with her Heavenly Father August 28, 2019 at Our House Hospice in Slayton after an extended illness. Celebration of life was held September 8 at Twin Circles Community Room, 760 Morgan St., Tracy. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Diane was born December 28, 1942 to Floyd and Evelyn (Seltz) Mowry in Seattle, WA. She graduated Tracy High School in 1962. Diane was united in marriage to Gary Hohler November 6, 1971 in Tracy. Together they had 5 children Rick, Nancy, Robert, James and Mike. Diane worked at Schwans Ice Cream Plant for 13 years. Diane was a part of the Tracy VFW Auxiliary and was an owner, along with her husband Gary, of Tyler Café for many years. She enjoyed traveling across the country, her flower garden, bird watching, and home making. Diane loved spending time at the casino. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren.

Diane is survived by her husband of 49 years Gary; children Rick (Shirley) Hohler of Richland Center, WI, Nancy Rons of Coldspring, Robert Swanson of Garettson, SD, James Hohler of Avoca, WI, and Mike (Wanda) Hohler of Alexandria; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brothers Steve and Leonard Smith; sisters; Jane Smith and Judy Hanson; and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister.