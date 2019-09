56

Mark Olsem, age 56 of Minneapolis and formerly of Westbrook, died August 21, 2019 at Redeemer Health and Rehab in Minneapolis after a year-long battle with cancer. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Westbrook. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.