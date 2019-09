Walter Benton came to Dovray in 1930 to be the telegraph operator for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad Depot. Walt served the Chicago Northwestern for 42 years serving in 33 different depts, including Slayton, Currie, Dovray, Stordan, Jeffers, Hadley, Worthington, and Pipestone. He was the last station agent in Dovray when the depot closed.

