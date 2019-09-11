County Engineer showed plans for First Avenue street project





WESTBROOK — The regular city council meeting was held on Tuesday due to Monday being a holiday. Cottonwood County Engineer, Nick Klisch, brought a large photocopy of the proposed First Avenue repaving project, scheduled for next year. First Avenue, as it is locally known, is actually designated as Cottonwood County Highway 33. Several years ago the city turned the highway over to the county, so replacement funding could be secured through state and federal funds.

