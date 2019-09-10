Jeffery Heerde





Jeffery Allen Heerde, 60, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, at George Boom Funeral Home reception center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, from 5:30-8 p.m.

Jeffery Allen Heerde was born March 25, 1959 in Sioux Center, Iowa, to Kenneth and Jacqueline (Schlumbohm) Heerde. He was raised and received his education in Alvord, Iowa. Following high school, Jeffery continued his education earning a degree from Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa.

On Aug. 5, 1978, he married Sandra Howen Aug. 5, 1978. The couple lived in Alvord, Ortonville, Minnesota, Rock Rapids, Iowa, Grafton, North Dakota, and Little Falls, Minnesota, before making their home in Sioux Falls in 1991. He worked as a handyman, welder and carpenter and in home construction.

Survivors include his wife; three children, Jeremy (Kristi) Heerde of Canton, South Dakota, Shawn Heerde of Sioux Falls and Kendra (Bryan) Thomas of Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren; his mother, Jacqueline Heerde of Rock Rapids; grandmother, Loretta Schlumbohm of Rock Rapids; his siblings, Beth (Berwyn) Destigter of Sioux Falls, Todd (Dawn) Heerde of Sioux Falls, Michelle (Ladell) Kellenberger of Lester, Iowa, and Sara (Dean) Schubert of Rock Rapids; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father﻿ and an infant brother.