K-9 certifying event coming to Lyon County





jjensen@ncppub.com

Two members of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department bring important benefits to the community in a manner different than the sheriff’s deputies. Canines Athos and Rizzo are both United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) certified. “Having a USPCA-certified K-9 brings a ton of benefits to the community the K-9 serves,” said Lyon County Sheriff’s deputy Kyle Munneke, handler for K-9 Rizzo. “When the K-9 unit obtains a USPCA certification, they carry credibility into the courtroom and ensures the K-9 unit is performing at a high level,” he said.

