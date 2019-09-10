Join annual Buddy Walk





sarahm@ncppub.com

The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 to promote acceptance and inclusion of individuals with Down syndrome and to help raise funds for local education, research and advocacy programs. It has served as an event to connect with other families and encourages others to walk along in support to create a positive place for families and individuals to learn and grow. Millions of steps have been taken over the years to help spread the message that individuals with Down syndrome possess a wide range of abilities and are active participants in the community in which they live.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.