sarahm@ncppub.com

Kylie Hickman, a fourth grader at West Lyon, put her checker skills to the test at the Iowa State Fair youth checker competition. With some quick thinking and strategizing, Hickman tied for third in the 6- to 12-year-old division. She is looking forward to continuing to improve her checker skills even if that means some friendly competition with her family members.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.