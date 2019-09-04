High School Fall Musical





“No Strings Attached” by Patrick Rainville Dorn with music by William Francoeur.

When Carli, a teenager, wants to run away from home, she applies for a job with the mysterious Professor Pinecone and his traveling magical marionette puppet show. She quickly discovers, however, that the position comes with all kinds of strings attached. Once she feels the magical jolt in Professor Pinecone’s handshake, she embarks on the audition of her life. In this play-within-a-play, Carli becomes Pinocchio and improvises her way through the story, meeting some familiar characters including a cricket, the devious fox and cat and the memorable Blues Fairy. After a string of poor choices, she finally does something good for a change by saving Geppetto from the mouth of a giant shark. With fun dialogue, a variety of modern music, and a surprise ending, audiences of all ages will enjoy this new take on an old favorite!